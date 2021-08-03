Dimecoin Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $385.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001642 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00113241 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.