Dimecoin Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $453.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00119694 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 291.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.