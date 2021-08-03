Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 10,653 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.99% of Airgain worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Airgain by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Airgain by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.