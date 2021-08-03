Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 19,669 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Trupanion worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Trupanion by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $113,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,435. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -265.32 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.