Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 30,300 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

BWB stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $455.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

