Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,350 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,567 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.75.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

CATC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

