Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 96,111 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of comScore worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 374,761 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of comScore by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 89,336 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $326.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCOR. Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

