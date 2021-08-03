Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.26% of Richardson Electronics worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Shares of RELL stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $101.97 million, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.