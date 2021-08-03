Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 81,951 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESXB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.