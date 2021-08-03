Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.16% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.