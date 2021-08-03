Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,326 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.01% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.01 million, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.13. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

