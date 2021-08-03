Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Cardlytics worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,468,000 after acquiring an additional 85,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLX opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,069 shares of company stock worth $5,077,956 over the last ninety days. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

