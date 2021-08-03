Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,729 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.78% of ACNB worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACNB by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACNB by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ACNB by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 10,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,481.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $244.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

