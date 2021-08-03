Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of A10 Networks worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $14,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in A10 Networks by 357.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 1,113,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,300,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 679,447 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 765,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 501,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 524,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,876,000 after acquiring an additional 448,645 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

