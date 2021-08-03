Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of DouYu International worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,095,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.75.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

