Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.87% of Friedman Industries worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

