Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.55 Million Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASX opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

