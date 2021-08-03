Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Bandwidth worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAND. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAND opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

