Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.61 Million Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of American Superconductor worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

AMSC stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $388.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

