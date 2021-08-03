Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

