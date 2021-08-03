Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Eventbrite worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,618,000 after purchasing an additional 399,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of EB stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

