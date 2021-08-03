Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of Ocwen Financial worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.54 million, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.82. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

