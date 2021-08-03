Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.04 Million Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

NYSE APTS opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

