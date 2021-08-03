Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.06 Million Position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.20% of Reading International worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Reading International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth $131,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reading International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $76,080.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Reading International stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

