Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.17 Million Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.97% of Twin Disc worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TWIN opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

