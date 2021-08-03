Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of i3 Verticals worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

