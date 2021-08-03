Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of i3 Verticals worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99.
IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.