Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.98% of Parke Bancorp worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

PKBK stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $237.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

