Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $4.28 Million in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 366,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.01% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,544,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BMTX shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

