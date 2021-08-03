Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Alamos Gold worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.