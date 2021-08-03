Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.13% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 122,709 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,453,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 91,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 347,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,154 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 430,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.