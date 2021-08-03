Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 35,304 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.05% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $664.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

