Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 51,194 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Switch worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Switch by 747.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

