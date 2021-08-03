Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 68,075 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.05. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

