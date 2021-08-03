Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of Yiren Digital worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

YRD stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

Yiren Digital Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

