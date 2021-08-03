Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1,453.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 307,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

