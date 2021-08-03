Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 173.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STOK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after buying an additional 379,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,020.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

