Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Pzena Investment Management worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 252,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 173,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

NYSE:PZN opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $821.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.