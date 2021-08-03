Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.77% of SEACOR Marine worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SEACOR Marine in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 37,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMHI opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

