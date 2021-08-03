Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,094 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Camping World worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Camping World by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Camping World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of CWH opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

