Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,970 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nomura were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NMR opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

