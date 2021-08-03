Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,561 Shares of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.72% of The New Home worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Home in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Home in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New Home by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Home in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New Home alerts:

NYSE NWHM opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24. The New Home Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter. The New Home had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The New Home from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The New Home Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.