Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,174 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 48,174 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Centennial Resource Development worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

