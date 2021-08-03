Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,848 Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.83% of Armstrong Flooring worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.66.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.07%.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 370,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,701.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Trojanowski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 494,936 shares of company stock worth $2,560,025. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.