DinoSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.19 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DinoSwap has a market cap of $40.67 million and $48.19 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00008930 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00100726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00141625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.63 or 1.00294569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00850436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap's total supply is 71,819,469 coins and its circulating supply is 11,904,367 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

