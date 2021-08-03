Direct Line Insurance Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 7.60 (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 315.30 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349.60 ($4.57).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.