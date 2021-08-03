Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

DLG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.60 ($4.57).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 316 ($4.13). 5,086,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,590. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.