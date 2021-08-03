Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 928,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.