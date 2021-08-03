Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Down 6.3%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.27. Approximately 119,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,077,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after buying an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

