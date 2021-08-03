Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DISCK. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29. Discovery has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $14,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $50,394,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after buying an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

