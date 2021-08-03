Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

